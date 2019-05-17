Free SIGIL Megawad
The free SIGIL Megawad is now available! Download this small 3.1MB file and have fun.
SIGIL + Buckethead €6.66
The free SIGIL Megawad with Buckethead soundtrack is available now for €6.66. Thank you for supporting our work. Note that the Buckethead soundtrack is playable ONLY in SIGIL and not as MP3 files. This version does not include the Making of SIGIL movie that is available exclusively in the fan boxes.
UPDATE MAY 25: We are now selling SIGIL Baphomet shirts!
UPDATE May 22, 2019: The SIGIL Megawad IS SHIPPING! Look for your email notification from Limited Run Games.
The SIGIL Megawad Beast Box includes the following:
A beautiful demonic over-sized box, inspired by the id Anthology™ box, individually numbered and signed personally by John Romero and featuring the artwork of Christopher Lovell.
A 16GB 3-1/2-inch floppy disk-themed USB that includes the free megawad data and extras.
A 2-disc booklet styled case that includes the free megawad data and full soundtrack by Buckethead and behind-the-scenes information on the original game and the megawad’s development.
A beautiful 8" x 10" art print signed by the illustrator, Christopher Lovell.
A SIGIL-themed coin.
A pewter statue of John Romero’s head on a spike.
An XL-sized SIGIL T-shirt.
2 stickers: 1 SIGIL and 1 Romero Games.
WARNING: This item is limited to TWO per customer.
The SIGIL Megawad Standard Edition includes the following:
A beautiful demonic standard-sized “big box” featuring the artwork of Christopher Lovell.
A 16GB 3 1/2-inch floppy disk themed USB that includes the free megawad data and extras.
A 2-disc jewel case that includes the free megawad data and soundtrack by Buckethead.
2 stickers: 1 SIGIL and 1 Romero Games.
Pre-orders for The SIGIL Megawad’s fan boxes are open only from December 10 to December 24, 2018. Both the fan boxes and the free megawad will ship in late May. There will be a limited amount of boxes produced.
Orders at Limited Run Games at 10am EST: SIGIL Beast Box and SIGIL Standard Box.
The SIGIL Megawad is a mod for the original DOOM® and is distributed as such. DOOM® is a registered trademark of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the US and/or other countries. Id Software® is a registered trademark of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the US and/or other countries. The SIGIL Megawad is in no way affiliated with ZeniMax Media Inc. or id Software LLC and is not approved by ZeniMax Media Inc. or id Software.
A SIGIL Megawad Interview with John Romero
Q: Why did you decide to create a megawad?
A: People have been asking me to make an entire episode for many years now, and that picked up a lot after I released E1M8B and E1M4B in 2016. Many messaged me to ask if I’d consider making a 5th episode for the 25th anniversary. So, back in 2016, that’s what I decided to do. Like all other mods, it will be free. However, I also wanted to do something special, so we decided to also create an incredible package that fans would love and include an amazing soundtrack by Buckethead. Everything that’s included in the fan boxes is really cool to show off, and Christopher Lovell’s art is fitting for such a hellish game. The Beast Box has to be the most evil game box I’ve seen.
Q: What’s the storyline for SIGIL since it takes place after episode 4 and before DOOM II®?
A: After killing the Spiderdemon at the end of E4M8 (Unto the Cruel), your next stop is Earth — you must save it from hellspawn that is causing unimaginable carnage. But Baphomet glitched the final teleporter with his hidden sigil whose eldritch power brings you to even darker shores of Hell. You fight through this stygian pocket of evil to confront the ultimate harbingers of Satan, then finally return to become Earth’s savior. In summary, rip and tear!
Q: What is a megawad?
A: A megawad is a wad made up of other wads, and a wad is a default file format for DOOM® and DOOM II®. It stands for “where’s all the data?” The free version of the SIGIL megawad contains several wads that deliver the levels. In the SIGIL fan boxes, we also include Buckethead’s amazing music. To make it work, you basically drag the SIGIL.WAD file onto gzdoom.exe (or gzdoom.app on a Mac). The SIGIL Megawad’s numbering scheme is E5Mx where “x” is the level number 1-9. Episode Five, just after Episode Four: Thy Flesh Consumed. To play the SIGIL Megawad, you must have the registered DOOM.WAD as well.
Q: You mentioned that there’s nine levels in this megawad, as well as nine deathmatch-only levels. Are there eighteen levels in the megawad?
A: Actually, there are only nine distinct level wad files. It turns out that you can put both the single- player and the deathmatch levels in the same wad. If you run the wad in deathmatch mode, you spawn in the deathmatch area of the level. If you play the SIGIL Megawad in cooperative mode, you start in the single-player part of the level. This support has been in DOOM® since the beginning.
Q: How did you create the SIGIL megawad’s levels?
A: I used the incredible Doom Builder 2 by Pascal vd Heiden (with support from several other authors). You can get it at http://doombuilder.com and try making levels yourself – it’s not hard to do. Doom Builder runs on Windows 10. I’m a Mac person, so I use VMFusion 11 to run Windows 10 and Doom Builder. It works really well in a virtual machine. Even testing levels while making them was lightning-fast. I press a hotkey and gzdoom launches the level and it runs over 60fps.
Q: How long did it take you to create the SIGIL megawad?
A: I worked on it part time during 2017 and 2018, mostly while I was on vacation or in the evenings. I wanted to have a surprise for DOOM’s 25th anniversary. I learned a lot from E1M8B and E1M4B, so I think I did a better job this time. The boss level is terrifying. For me, making this whole episode was a labor of love and a reminder of all the amazing times that we had at id working on the original. I was fortunate to be a part of such a great team and a foundational game.
Q: Is there anything new in the SIGIL megawad’s levels compared to other mods?
A: Well, I wanted the levels to feel like they belong to the original game as if they were a true fifth episode. There’s more detail in the levels than episodes 1-4, but not overly so. I believe that people playing the SIGIL megawad will recognize my design style, but see new things I’m doing because this episode does not take place on a military base – it takes place in Hell, which is new to me within DOOM®’s design space. There’s a massive room in E5M6 that is the coolest room I’ve created in any map.
Q: Why did you work with Buckethead for the music in the SIGIL megawad?
A: Buckethead has been a favorite metal guitarist of mine for a while, and I am so impressed with his output of great music. I feel like I really connect with his playing, and he liked my games as well, so it was a good match. The great MIDI-metal of the original game fit well, and Buckethead’s music really works perfectly with these new maps. Buckethead has a ton of fans, and thought it would be great to show his fanbase that his music fits in with the most metal game of all time.
Q: Can you talk about working with him on this?
A: As some of you may know, Buckethead is enigmatic and elusive. Luckily, I was able to get in touch with him. He was excited about making a new song for this megawad, and having some of his amazing Pikes songs included as well. He was very easy to get along with and loves the idea of having his music playing in the background. The custom CD with his music is included in both the boxes.
Q: How did you choose the music for the levels?
A: It was a gruelling decision process to choose which Pikes to use in the SIGIL megawad. There are literally hundreds of choices to consider. The decision process came down to song length and mood. One of the levels is very dark, so I chose a super creepy song that is really different from the rest. I also like the longer songs to have fast and slow parts that might sync with the action onscreen.
Q: Are you happy with where id Software has taken the series?
A: Absolutely. I think DOOM 2016 was an amazing game and deserving of every one of the accolades it got. The team at id is really doing a fantastic job with it, and like everyone else, I am looking forward to DOOM Eternal. To be clear, I don’t have anything to do with either of these games. I’m just a fan like everyone else!
Q: Are you in touch with the original DOOM® team?
A: Yes, we talk from time to time. I see Adrian a fair bit since he has a place here in Ireland (The Heritage in Killenard). I also talk with Tom (Hall) and American (McGee) every once in a while. I’m in contact with John where there’s something specific that we both have interest in.
Q: Looking back on 25 years of history, what do you think is DOOM®’s legacy?
A: I don’t think any of us knew that DOOM® would have the impact that it has had. That people were asking me to make a full episode more than 23 years later? Genuinely, it’s an incredible honor. Aside from the impact it had on what would become the FPS genre, I believe the most important legacy of DOOM® is its community, the people who have kept it alive for 25 years through the creation of mods and tools. It’s not at all lost on me that I have gone from a creator to a part of the community in that space of time, and I love that. My whole life has been about games, and if I hadn’t been a part of DOOM®’s creation, I would have absolutely been a hardcore member of its community. Another thing that’s been wonderful for me is a story I’ve been hearing a lot lately when I meet fans at tech conferences — they talk about having grown up playing DOOM® with their moms or dads and saying what wonderful memories they have. It’s a sign of DOOM®’s age, for certain, but it’s also a sign of its longevity. There are also so many people who got into tech because of DOOM®.
Q: Are you working on anything else?
A: Of course, and it will be done when it’s done. :)
UPDATE May 11, 2019: The SIGIL Megawad has been done for quite a while at this point. There were two production issues at Limited Run -- the head and the disk. The head is now heading through production.
All units are crafted and finished by an individual artist. The second is the disk which is expected in shortly. There was also an issue with that. These are beyond the control of Romero Games, and we desperately wish that we could release it right now. We regret the delay, and have expressed your frustration to Limited Run.
We have also asked them to regularly update people who have purchased the game as this is also beyond the control of Romero Games. They have that list.
We’re sorry. We want the SIGIL Megawad in your hands more than you know. We have to wait until Beast Box players get it before we release the free version. For their part, Limited Run isn’t happy with the delays either, and looks forward to releasing the game.
The Limited Run team has been doing everything it can to resolve the delays and are as frustrated as we are. We all want the game in our hands. The delays are due to making these items higher quality, because we and Limited Run believe you deserve the best possible product. They could have accepted earlier revisions and shipped an inferior product, but we both believe that you deserve better.
Limited Run will be in contact with an email update soon - until then, thanks for your patience!
UPDATE April 7, 2019: Due to a delay in physical production of some of the SIGIL Megawad's fan box pieces, boxes will ship in the third week of May. The free megawad will be made available one week after fan boxes begin shipping so paying customers can play the SIGIL Megawad first.
The SIGIL Megawad is free download created by John Romero for the original 1993 DOOM®. It contains nine single-player and nine deathmatch levels. The free megawad will be released in mid- May 2019 and requires players own the original 1993 registered version of DOOM® in order to play. The SIGIL Megawad is the spiritual successor to the fourth episode of DOOM®, and picks up where the original left off.
The SIGIL Megawad is released as a free download as well as in two limited edition fan boxes created by Limited Run Games. The fan boxes feature music by metal guitar legend Buckethead, including a custom song written expressly for the SIGIL Megawad, and cover art by Christopher Lovell whose iconic, detailed work has been featured on numerous metal albums. (Note: The free megawad does not ship with Buckethead’s music or Christopher Lovell’s art.)
The SIGIL Megawad is a mod for the original DOOM® and is distributed as such. DOOM® and DOOM II® are registered trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the US and/or other countries. Id Software® is a registered trademark of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the US and/or other countries. The SIGIL Megawad is in no way affiliated with ZeniMax Media Inc. or id Software LLC and is not approved by ZeniMax Media Inc. or id Software.